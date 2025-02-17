New Jersey among states with highest numbers of flu cases in United States

CDC says New Jersey is among the states with the most flu cases in the country

CDC says New Jersey is among the states with the most flu cases in the country

New Jersey is now among the states with the highest number of flu cases in the United States. Officials said hospitalizations and deaths are also up.

Health officials say this is the worst flu season in 15 years. New Jersey has been hard hit since the new year started with about 20 flu deaths a week.

"I couldn't even get out of bed. My head was pounding and I just couldn't get up," John Connery, of South Jersey, said.

Connery said he was probably infected by his granddaughter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's surveillance map shows New Jersey in purple, which is the highest level of flu activity. Pennsylvania and Delaware were listed as high.

"We're still seeing significant influenza presenting to our emergency rooms, patients getting hospitalized," Dr. Martin Topiel, of Virtua Health, said.

The CDC says there have been 29 million flu cases so far this season with 370,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths, including 68 children.

"There may been less immunity built up over the last few years in that pediatric group," Topiel said.

Topiel said the flu surge could be related to low vaccination rates or the vaccine might not be as effective this year. But he said it's clearly spreading in congested indoor locations.

"Someone may seem like getting better but they still may be infectious and contagious to others," Topiel said.

Most people recover from traditional flu symptoms but a persistently high fever, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing are red flags that you should see a doctor.

Doctors are especially concerned about high-risk groups, and that includes Connery at 73 years old.

"I did not get a flu shot," he said.

Connery made that decision because he thinks the flu shot made him sick last year, which doctors said is unlikely.

Doctors said it is still not too late to get a flu shot. They're expecting to see cases through March.