75-foot-wide floating deck to offer views of Schuylkill River in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 75-foot-wide floating work of art and observation deck is coming to the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

Mural Arts Philadelphia said Monday that construction on FloatLab, a river access point at Bartram's Garden in Southwest Philly, will begin in the fall and be completed by the summer of 2026.

Mural Arts Philadelphia

"FloatLab will be a revolutionary platform that redefines how our community interacts with the Schuylkill River," Mural Arts Philadelphia executive director Jane Golden said. "But it's more than just a piece of art; it's going to be a space where people can connect with the water and each other."

According to a press release, FloatLab will offer visitors a 360-degree view of the Schuylkill and the surrounding landscapes of Southwest Philadelphia.

Mural Arts Philadelphia said the observation deck will include a classroom, stage, gallery, fishing spot and kayak launch.

The floating sculpture was designed by artist J. Meejin Yoon and Höweler + Yoon Architecture.

Yoon described the project as a "convergence of art, architecture and nature."

"This project is about creating moments of wonder and connection where the everyday experience of the river becomes extraordinary," Yoon said in a press release.

Mural Arts Philadelphia will hold a public celebration of the launch of the construction project at Bartram's Garden on Oct. 20.