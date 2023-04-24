Watch CBS News
Police: 5-year-old boy shot in Philadelphia's Olney section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 5-year-old boy was shot in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood on Monday morning, police said. The shooting happened on the 200 block of West Fisher Avenue, around 9:20 a.m. 

According to police, the child was on the porch of a home when they were shot once in the left pelvis.

The child was rushed to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police haven't made any arrests.

Investigators are expected to provide an update on the shooting Monday at 2 p.m. You can watch it on the video player above and on our CBS New Philadelphia streaming platform. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to call the police.

