Fireworks lead to hazmat situation, neighborhood evacuation in Northeast Philadelphia

A man was detained by law enforcement Friday night on suspicion he was making fireworks and "incendiary devices" in a Philadelphia home.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police and firefighters arrived on the 7100 block of Montague Street, off of Princeton Avenue, in the city's Mayfair section responding to reports of a fire, strong chemical smells and loud boom noises coming from a home, police said.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the garage and interior of a home on the block, and rescued a man and woman, according to a police spokesperson.

After further investigation, materials used to make fireworks and "incendiary devices" were found, prompting hazmat crews to be called to the scene.

CBS News Philadelphia

The man who was rescued from the home was then detained, the police spokesperson said.

During the hazmat investigation, residents from nearby homes were evacuated and traffic on local roads was diverted away from the area.

Police said the man faces charges of possession of incendiary devices, risking a catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person. His name has not been released: police said that would occur "upon the completion of the investigation and the filing of charges."

The Philadelphia police bomb disposal unit and members of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force were at the scene, as were staff from Homeland Security and the Philadelphia fire marshal's office.

At least eight Americans died from fireworks in 2023, including two deaths connected to firework malfunction and or, misfire, according to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.