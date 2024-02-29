Firefly Music Festival canceled again, will return to Dover when "timing is right"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefly Music Festival will not return in 2024, the Delaware festival announced on social media Thursday.

Firefly will not happen this year, but organizers hope to revive the festival when "the timing is right," according to a post on X and Instagram.

"The Woodlands will continue to host new music events for years to come," the post said.

The multi-day music festival at the Woodlands of Dover International Speedway was also canceled in 2023. The festival posted on social media in 2022 that after celebrating its 10th anniversary, organizers "decided to take a year to recharge our lights."

In 2022, performers included Halsey, Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Big Sean. In 2021, Billie Eilish headlined the event, which required COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend.