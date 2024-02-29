Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefly Music Festival canceled again, will return to Dover when "timing is right"

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: February 29, 2024
Digital Brief: February 29, 2024 02:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefly Music Festival will not return in 2024, the Delaware festival announced on social media Thursday. 

Firefly will not happen this year, but organizers hope to revive the festival when "the timing is right," according to a post on X and Instagram

"The Woodlands will continue to host new music events for years to come," the post said.

The multi-day music festival at the Woodlands of Dover International Speedway was also canceled in 2023. The festival posted on social media in 2022 that after celebrating its 10th anniversary, organizers "decided to take a year to recharge our lights." 

In 2022, performers included Halsey, Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Big Sean. In 2021, Billie Eilish headlined the event, which required COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 4:47 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.