Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured in fall released from the hospital

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Firefighter injured in fall released from the hospital
Firefighter injured in fall released from the hospital 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighter Randy Ballinger, with Ladder 13, is back home with his family after being treated for injuries sustained during a fall.

Ballinger left Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Wednesday to a crowd of cheering first responders.

Ballinger was injured when he lost his footing on a roof and fell 25 feet to the ground, while battling a house fire on South Paxton Street in Southwest Philadelphia in February.

According to a fundraiser meant to help with medical costs, Ballinger suffered a concussion, torn aorta, collapsed lung and broken ribs, along with other serious injuries.

Ballinger previously worked as a firefighter in Woodbury, New Jersey, and is also a member of the Philadelphia Police and Fire Pipes and Drums.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 8:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.