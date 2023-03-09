Firefighter injured in fall released from the hospital

Firefighter injured in fall released from the hospital

Firefighter injured in fall released from the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighter Randy Ballinger, with Ladder 13, is back home with his family after being treated for injuries sustained during a fall.

Ballinger left Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Wednesday to a crowd of cheering first responders.

Ballinger was injured when he lost his footing on a roof and fell 25 feet to the ground, while battling a house fire on South Paxton Street in Southwest Philadelphia in February.

According to a fundraiser meant to help with medical costs, Ballinger suffered a concussion, torn aorta, collapsed lung and broken ribs, along with other serious injuries.

Ballinger previously worked as a firefighter in Woodbury, New Jersey, and is also a member of the Philadelphia Police and Fire Pipes and Drums.