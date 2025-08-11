3 children, 4 adults hurt in rowhome fire in Kensington section of Philadelphia, officials say

Seven people were hurt during a rowhome fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Monday evening, fire department officials said.

The blaze on the 3400 block of Reach Street started at around 6 p.m. Seven people, including three children, were taken to the hospital, officials said. One of the adults is in critical condition.

The fire was under control by about 6:30 p.m., officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.