Teen Folcroft firefighter sexually assaulted by ranking member: sources

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two members of the Folcroft Fire Company are in the crosshairs of a local and Delaware County criminal investigation, according to numerous police sources.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS3 Investigations a teenage member of the fire department came forward to local police last week alleging they had been sexually assaulted by a more senior member of the fire company.

Police sources also say the accuser reported the alleged sexual assault to a high-level member of the fire company within the last month and say that person failed to call law enforcement.

Sources close to the case say criminal charges are expected.

Police sources say the assaults happened inside the fire company on Delmar Drive.  

CBS3 Investigations is not naming those at the center of the investigation pending the filing of charges.

Folcroft borough officials confirmed two individuals connected to the allegations have been suspended from their positions.

The officials say the borough is cooperating with the investigation.

A spokesperson for the fire company confirmed two members have been suspended but declined to further comment.

A message left for the solicitor of Folcroft was not immediately returned.

The Delaware County District Attorney's office declined to comment.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 4:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

