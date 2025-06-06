Man assaults fire official, barricades himself inside home in Tacony, Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A man assaulted a Philadelphia Fire Department official before barricading himself inside a Northeast Philadelphia home on Friday, police said.

Police are responding to the assault and barricade situation that began Friday morning on Jackson Street.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Around 9:50 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a possible assault on the 7100 block of Jackson Street, a police spokesperson said. Officers learned that a fire lieutenant was assaulted by an unknown man who then fled into a home.

Police have declared the situation a barricade incident and notifiied the SWAT team. Images from Chopper 3 showed SWAT units on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.