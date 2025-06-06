Watch CBS News
Local News

Man assaults fire official, barricades himself inside home in Tacony, Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A man assaulted a Philadelphia Fire Department official before barricading himself inside a Northeast Philadelphia home on Friday, police said.

Police are responding to the assault and barricade situation that began Friday morning on Jackson Street.

jackson-street-barricade.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Around 9:50 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a possible assault on the 7100 block of Jackson Street, a police spokesperson said. Officers learned that a fire lieutenant was assaulted by an unknown man who then fled into a home. 

Police have declared the situation a barricade incident and notifiied the SWAT team. Images from Chopper 3 showed SWAT units on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.