Air quality alert in effect for part of Vineland, New Jersey, after large fire ignites at recycling center

An air quality alert is in effect for a section of Vineland, New Jersey, after crews worked from Saturday night into Sunday morning to extinguish a four-alarm fire, according to Cumberland County officials.

The fire was placed under control just after 7 a.m. Sunday, Cumberland County officials said. However, crews remained on the scene, hosing down and monitoring any hot spots left over from the blaze.

Cumberland County officials said the air quality alert is in effect for the area surrounding Giordano's Recycling on North Mill Road, just off Landis Avenue. Gloucester County hazmat crews were on the scene helping battle the blaze at Giordano's Recycling, according to the county's Office of Emergency Management.

In a social media announcement, Cumberland County fire and police said the air quality alert was due to heavy smoke conditions stemming from the fire. Residents in Cumberland County and certain areas of Gloucester County were urged to stay inside and keep their windows closed to minimize any smoke exposure.

According to Cumberland County fire and police, multiple officers and crews from Salem County fire and police assisted with the firefight. Multiple roads were closed as crews responded to the four-alarm blaze, including Landis Avenue from Orchard Road to Route 55 and Mill Road from Landis Avenue to Almond Road.

Cumberland County officials said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to AirNow, a federal website tracking air quality conditions, the air quality in Vineland as of 10:30 a.m. was deemed moderate.

