Man dead, 2 people hospitalized after house fire in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood

A house fire Tuesday in Philadelphia has left a man dead and two people in the hospital, according to police.

The fire broke out shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Ellsworth Street in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 a.m., police said.

Police said a man and a woman were rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and were placed in stable condition.

CBS News Philadelphia cameras captured multiple fire engines and firefighters going in and out of a home. Three ladders are erected, and firefighters were seen on the roof of the home.

The outside of the house was damaged and partially charred from flames.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said the fire was placed under control at 11:30 a.m.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Robert Dawson lives nearby and was eating lunch at the senior center at Broad and Lombard streets, a little less than a mile away, when the fire broke out. He left the center after he said he smelled fire to see what was going on.

"It seemed like a whole city of fire engines was right there," Dawson, who lives a few blocks away, said. "I don't know, man. Fire, if you don't catch it, there ain't nothing you can do about it. Fire, water, it will tear your house up, especially fire."

This is a developing story and will be updated.