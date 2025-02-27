Watch CBS News
Schools evacuated in Logan section of Philadelphia after gas main break

By Joe Brandt

Streets in the Logan section of North Philadelphia are being closed and students are evacuating nearby schools due to a possible gas main break Thursday morning.

Videos from Chopper 3 and CBS News Philadelphia viewers showed a large quantity of smoke coming from what appears to be a utility line along Olney Avenue near 18th Street and Ogontz Avenue.

Students could be seen walking out of the main entrance of Central High School nearby. Emergency vehicles were blocking traffic access to Olney Avenue.

The area affected is also near La Salle University. Campus buildings are also being evacuated and some students have been sent to safe spots on campus, a spokesperson said. Classes for La Salle students were cancelled until noon. 

We've reached out to PGW, the School District of Philadelphia and other authorities for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

