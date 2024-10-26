5 displaced, firefighter rescued after 2-alarm house fire in Ocean City, New Jersey

Woman reacts to fire that destroyed Ocean City, New Jersey home: "My heart was skipping a beat"

Woman reacts to fire that destroyed Ocean City, New Jersey home: "My heart was skipping a beat"

Woman reacts to fire that destroyed Ocean City, New Jersey home: "My heart was skipping a beat"

Many residents were displaced and a firefighter was rescued after a two-alarm fire at a home in Ocean City, New Jersey Saturday morning, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews responded to a report of a structure fire near East 16th Street and West Avenue before 8:30 a.m. It was believed that two people were possibly trapped according to the initial 911 call, officials said.

One person was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, and one firefighter was rescued from a second-floor deck after a valve of a propane tank failed, which caused a dramatic volume of fire, according to the release.

All the residents were able to safely leave the home.

Cell phone video shot by Jane Davis show the moments when a firefighter is rescued from a balcony as flames engulf an Ocean City home at 16th and West. @CBSPhiladelphia is working to gather more information about the fire. pic.twitter.com/sPyRPAr1W6 — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) October 26, 2024

The fire was under control around 9:14 a.m. and fire officials said five people were displaced.

The firefighter wasn't injured and the Margate City Fire Department, Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and Upper Township EMS provided aid.

The Red Cross and Ocean City Office of Emergency Management are helping the displaced residents with shelter.

Ocean City Fire, Ocean City Police and Cape May County Fire Marshall's Office are investigating the incident.

Jane Davis, who lives a few houses away from where the fire happened, recorded the cellphone video showing the Ocean City firefighter's rescue.

"My heart was skipping a beat when I saw him because I didn't want him to jump," Davis said. "[The firefighters], they were amazing as far as nobody was upset. They were calm as a cucumber like this happens every day."

The Ocean City Firefighters Association said two people were trapped on a second-floor balcony, but police officers helped them to safety as firefighters arrived.

"It kind of makes you appreciate what's going on, that nobody got hurt," Davis said. "I'm just happy that there's so many things, that it could've been so much worse."

She said the community has been helping the five displaced people.

"The community's come together and helped these ladies with clothing and everything," Davis said. "It is devastating. You have to start all over again."