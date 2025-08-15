Fire damages beloved Philadelphia grocery store, leaving community in limbo

When Edwin Colon pulled up to the Super Foodtown in Harrowgate Plaza early Monday morning, he was met with a sight he never expected.

"It's the closest one we got," Colon said, shaking his head. "I came to pick up some food for the house, and I found out that this place is burned. Really, it's a pity. So many people come from close by."

The store, located on the 3500 block of I Street, is a lifeline for many in the neighborhood — the only full-service grocery store for blocks.

Philadelphia firefighters responded around 4 a.m., after smoke was spotted pouring from the building. Security camera video from a nearby medical office captured the thick plumes filling the air. Officials say crews had the flames under control in less than an hour, and no one was hurt.

CBS News Philadelphia

"The best part about this was that we were closed at the time. So there was no employees, nobody was in the building," said co-manager Carlos Uviera. "I really give thanks to the fire department of Philadelphia; they did their job today."

Still, the damage is a devastating blow for Uviera, who said he knows exactly how much his store means to neighbors.

"My heart goes out to the community," Uviera said. "We are one of the closest stores. I know here in Philadelphia, a lot of people don't have transportation, so this does make things difficult. We're going to try to make things come back faster."

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on scene Monday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS News Philadelphia

With no clear timeline for reopening, shoppers like Colon worry about what the closure could mean for their wallets.

"Many people come here because it's close and the prices," he said. "If that goes closed for a long time, many people are going to be hurt from the wallet."

Uviera offered a message of reassurance to the community.

"Hold on tight. I know this creates a difficulty to get your regular everyday buys, and I know back to school is coming, but we're going to come back stronger than ever and as quick as we can."

Several neighboring businesses told CBS News Philadelphia off-camera they're also worried, saying Super Foodtown brings much-needed foot traffic to the Harrowgate Plaza Shopping Center. For now, they're all hoping the store can reopen quickly.