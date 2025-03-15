Watch CBS News
Local News

Buses heavily damaged after fire in Philadelphia, fire department say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Four buses were heavily damaged after a fire in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The fire started after 4 p.m. in the area of North 2nd and Callowhill streets and was quickly put out, the Fire Department told CBS News Philadelphia.

2nd-street-fire-031525-frame-15744.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.
2nd-street-fire-031525-frame-19008.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.
2nd-street-fire-031525-frame-22156.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.

The fire caused minor damage to other buses that were parked in the area, the fire department said. Thankfully, there are no injuries reported.

CBS News Philadelphia was at the scene and on the side of one of the buses is "Jefferson Patients & Guest." It's unclear how the fire affected Jefferson Health or if it affected the transporting of patients.

Philadelphia Police also responded to the blaze, but it's unclear what was the cause of the fire.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.