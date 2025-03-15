Buses heavily damaged after fire in Philadelphia, fire department say

Four buses were heavily damaged after a fire in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The fire started after 4 p.m. in the area of North 2nd and Callowhill streets and was quickly put out, the Fire Department told CBS News Philadelphia.

The fire caused minor damage to other buses that were parked in the area, the fire department said. Thankfully, there are no injuries reported.

CBS News Philadelphia was at the scene and on the side of one of the buses is "Jefferson Patients & Guest." It's unclear how the fire affected Jefferson Health or if it affected the transporting of patients.

Philadelphia Police also responded to the blaze, but it's unclear what was the cause of the fire.