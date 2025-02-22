Fire displaces residents at apartment complex in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania

A fire at an apartment complex in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania sent residents out of their homes in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to authorities, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. resulting in multiple agencies responding to the scene.

Theresa Galvin, who is a resident of the building, said she was awake in her apartment when the fire alarms went off.

She described seeing large flames and heavy smoke coming from a balcony of one of the units as she evacuated. Galvin also expressed her concern for several elderly residents who lived in the building.

A Montgomery County dispatch official tells CBS News Philadelphia that three residents were transported to local hospitals with smoke related complications. Officers on scene were also evaluated for smoke inhalation.

We've reached to authorities for more information on the residents and first responders' conditions.