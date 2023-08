Digital Brief: Aug. 26, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Aug. 26, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials were on the scene of a house fire in West Philadelphia just before noon Saturday.

The blaze broke out around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 54th and Vine Streets.

Multiple units were on location fighting the fire. No word if there were any injuries or transports.

The cause is under investigation.