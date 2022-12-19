NORAD explains why fighter jets spotted in Philly, Delaware area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS Philadelphia received several reports of fighter jets spotted in our area Monday morning. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has now released a statement saying a plane entered a Temporary Flight Restricted area without proper clearances over Wilmington, Delaware.

NORAD says a civilian aircraft violated the TFR around 9:20 a.m. and exited the airspace shortly thereafter. As part of the procedure, NORAD sent out fighter aircraft to identify potential threats and determine the appropriate response.

NORAD did not specify the aircraft, only that it was civilian.

The defense organization is a binational command focused on the defense of the U.S. and Canada.

A TFR restricts flights in certain areas and at certain times due to a hazardous condition, a special event or a general warning for the entire airspace.