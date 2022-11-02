Democrats making final push ahead of Midterm Election

With 6 days left until Election Day, top Democrats try to make last push

With 6 days left until Election Day, top Democrats try to make last push

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With six days left until Election Day, top Democrats are making the final push on behalf of their party's candidates. President Biden told a Florida crowd that next week's Midterm Election is the most important in our lifetime.

There was a similar message in Las Vegas, where singer John Legend and former president Barack Obama campaigned for Nevada Democrats.

Battleground Pennsylvania is also neck and neck between two U.S. Senate candidates, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

CBS News considers Pennsylvania and four other senate races to be tossups.

You can find all you need to know in our Voter Guide.