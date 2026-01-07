Philadelphia police looking for suspect they say shot at officers in Feltonville

A confrontation over an alleged attempted package theft led to gunfire in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood on Sunday, police say.

Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect who they say shot at police.

A homeowner on the 400 block of East Rockland Street told police he saw the suspect on a security camera allegedly trying to steal a package from his front steps Sunday evening. The homeowner ran outside and fired a gun into the ground, according to Philadelphia police.

The suspect started to run away, then pulled out a gun and fired at the homeowner before continuing to flee, police said.

Two police officers who heard the gunfire then came across the suspect, who they say then fired at one of the officers. The officer fired back multiple times, and the suspect got away, police said.

The officers and the homeowner were not injured in the incident, police said.

The officer who fired at the suspect has been placed on administrative duty, and both officers' body cameras were activated during the incident, police said. Police found a jacket and a handgun they believe belong to the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.