Laid off federal employees can get help finding new job at these Philadelphia libraries
Four Philadelphia libraries will host Federal Employee Transition Workshops the first two weeks of April to help any of the thousands of federal workers impacted by recent layoffs and cuts.
The volunteer-led workshops will help those interested with tips for updating résumés, job search tools, and getting the most out of LinkedIn.
The Free Library of Philadelphia-sponsored event also aims to create networking possibilities for fellow federal workers and guidance and mentorship on transitioning into a future career.
People interested must register in advance.
Workshops for laid off federal workers
These locations will hold the workshops in April:
- Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional Library on April 1 at 5 p.m. 68 West Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
- Parkway Central Library, BRIC Department on April 2 at 5 p.m. Ground Floor, 1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- South Philadelphia Library on April 7 at 5 p.m. 1700 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
- Northeast Regional Library on April 8 at 5 p.m. 2228 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19149