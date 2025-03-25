Watch CBS News
Local News

Laid off federal employees can get help finding new job at these Philadelphia libraries

By Terra Sullivan

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia holds first hearing on Parker's $6.7 billion budget | Digital Brief
Philadelphia holds first hearing on Parker's $6.7 billion budget | Digital Brief 02:41

Four Philadelphia libraries will host Federal Employee Transition Workshops the first two weeks of April to help any of the thousands of federal workers impacted by recent layoffs and cuts. 

The volunteer-led workshops will help those interested with tips for updating résumés, job search tools, and getting the most out of LinkedIn. 

The Free Library of Philadelphia-sponsored event also aims to create networking possibilities for fellow federal workers and guidance and mentorship on transitioning into a future career. 

People interested must register in advance.

Workshops for laid off federal workers

These locations will hold the workshops in April: 

  • Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional Library on April 1 at 5 p.m. 68 West Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
  • Parkway Central Library, BRIC Department  on April 2 at 5 p.m. Ground Floor, 1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
  • South Philadelphia Library on April 7 at 5 p.m. 1700 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
  • Northeast Regional Library on April 8 at 5 p.m. 2228 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19149

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.