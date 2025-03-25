Laid off federal employees can get help finding new job at these Philadelphia libraries

Philadelphia holds first hearing on Parker's $6.7 billion budget | Digital Brief

Four Philadelphia libraries will host Federal Employee Transition Workshops the first two weeks of April to help any of the thousands of federal workers impacted by recent layoffs and cuts.

The volunteer-led workshops will help those interested with tips for updating résumés, job search tools, and getting the most out of LinkedIn.

The Free Library of Philadelphia-sponsored event also aims to create networking possibilities for fellow federal workers and guidance and mentorship on transitioning into a future career.

People interested must register in advance.

Workshops for laid off federal workers

These locations will hold the workshops in April: