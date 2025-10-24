Philadelphia FBI raid connected to multi-state drug investigation, sources say

Federal law enforcement agents are carrying out a large-scale narcotics investigation Friday in Kensington, FBI sources told CBS News Philadelphia. FBI sources said the operation is part of a multi-state investigation involving more than 20 people.

The operation comes ahead of a 2 p.m. press conference called by the FBI in Philadelphia. The press conference will be streamed in the video player above, on the CBS News app or wherever else CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

A large FBI presence was seen investigating in the 3100 block of Weymouth Street.

Neighbors told CBS News Philadelphia that FBI agents have been in the area for hours, starting to arrive around 5 or 6 a.m.

FBI agents were seen going into homes and gathering evidence.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing federal SWAT vehicles and law enforcement officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.