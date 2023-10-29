1 dead, 1 injured after shots were fired at a Delaware Halloween party: Police

SELBYVILLE, Del. (CBS) -- One woman has died, and another is recovering after a fight turned into a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Selbyville, according to police.

Delaware State Police responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall located at 36334 Dupont Boulevard at around 11:56 p.m.

Upon arrival, police noticed several vehicles leaving the scene and found a multitude of shell casings in the parking lot. Shortly after this, police received reports that a 21-year-old woman from Milford had been shot and rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

A 30-year-old woman from Seaford, Del. was also shot and treated for a gunshot wound at the hospital, police said.

The shooting comes after a fight broke out at a Halloween party that was being held at a business in the strip mall. Officials said once the fight broke out, attendants were asked to leave.

The fight then made its way into the parking lot where someone took out a handgun and began firing.

Both women who were shot were not involved in the fight, according to police.

The 21-year-old woman was trying to get to her car after the partygoers were asked to leave when she was suddenly shot in the upper torso.

The 30-year-old woman was inside her car when it was struck by the gunfire.

Police said after the shooting, the crowd broke up and the person who fired the gun fled.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating this shooting.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.