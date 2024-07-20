1-year-old girl dead, 2 women injured after hit by car in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood, police say

1-year-old girl dead, 2 women injured after hit by car while crossing road in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A one-year-old girl died and two women were injured after getting hit by a car while crossing the street in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of North Front Street and East Wyoming Avenue a little before 9 p.m.

The three were crossing westbound on Wyoming Avenue when they were hit by a car going northbound on Front Street, authorities said.

The one-year-old girl was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital by medics and she was later pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m.

Police said the two women, a 31-year-old and a young adult, were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and are expected to be OK.

"The scene of the crash is being held by police for investigation," according to the release.