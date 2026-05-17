Car crash kills 2 in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood

Two people died after a car crash in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section late Saturday night.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division said the crash involving two vehicles happened near the intersection of Hunting Park Avenue and K Street just after 11:30 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other people were taken to nearby hospitals, police said.

Of those three people, one person was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. Police did not provide details on the conditions of the other victims.

Video from the scene showed a sedan on the side of the road with significant damage to the driver's side of the car. Another vehicle, a midsize Jeep SUV, appears to have damage to the front bumper.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.