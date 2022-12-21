Families snag last minute gifts while holiday shopping

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Shoppers CBS Philadelphia spoke with say Christmas approached quicker than they thought. While they still have some gifts to get, they said it will all be worth it this weekend.

"It's a crazy time of the year," one shopper said, "and a busy time of the year but it's a great time of year."

The countdown to Christmas is on. The parking lot was packed at the Target in Deptford as shoppers tried to snag some minute gifts.

"Trying to get ready for the holidays everything is happening so fast," Teresa Fenderson said. "I came here today to get my kids some gift cards and toys."

And inside, there is no shortage of hustle and bustle. Cashiers at the checkout lines rang up back-to-back shoppers.

"I came here for gift cards but I still have a lot more I need to do unfortunately but I'm my defense I have three kids," Christa Versace said.

Shopping carts were packed high as shoppers check their list and check it twice. They say they still have more to do.

"I'm trying to avoid the total last minute that's so I feel a little better about myself," one shopper said.

An Associated Press poll shows 57% of Americans said it's harder to afford gifts this year compared to 40% last year.

A commerce department report showed that November retail sales dropped .6% despite Black Friday and early shopping deals.

Retailers are still expecting a 6-8% increase in holiday sales over the last year. Many shoppers tried to beat the crowds even closer to the holiday and look forward to the best part, this weekend spent with family.

"Christmas is my favorite time of the year," a shopper said, "so I get a kick out of seeing smiles on everyone's faces when they see their gift."

"We are a big family two dogs, a cat a snake, and a fish," a shopper said. "Merry Christmas! We are excited."

If you still have some shopping to do, make sure you check with the retailers to see their adjusted holiday hours.