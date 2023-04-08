Families in Feltonville displaced after rowhome fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire displaced several families in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood Saturday morning.
Flames ripped through one rowhome and damaged two neighboring homes.
It happened on the 3400 block of A Street around 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the first and second floors.
No one was injured and we are working to learn the cause of the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.