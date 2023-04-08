Watch CBS News
Families in Feltonville displaced after rowhome fire

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire displaced several families in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood Saturday morning.

Flames ripped through one rowhome and damaged two neighboring homes.

It happened on the 3400 block of A Street around 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the first and second floors.

No one was injured and we are working to learn the cause of the fire.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 6:03 PM

