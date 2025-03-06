Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed by falling tree on Saucon Rail Trail in Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Murphy signs bill expanding early in-person voting after residents faced long lines | Digital Brief
Murphy signs bill expanding early in-person voting after residents faced long lines | Digital Brief 02:45

A woman was killed by a falling tree while walking on the Saucon Rail Trail in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

The woman, identified as 61-year-old Robbin Mary Danko, was struck before 3 p.m. on a section of the trail in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

Danko was a Springfield Township resident. After the incident, she was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem and pronounced dead.

The coroner's office did not say whether the incident was weather-related, but it happened as storms and strong winds swept through the area, uprooting trees and causing minor flooding on some roads.

The nearly 8-mile trail snakes through Hellertown and Upper and Lower Saucon Township. It was once a railroad called the North Pennsylvania Railroad.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.