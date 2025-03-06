Woman killed by falling tree on Saucon Rail Trail in Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania

A woman was killed by a falling tree while walking on the Saucon Rail Trail in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

The woman, identified as 61-year-old Robbin Mary Danko, was struck before 3 p.m. on a section of the trail in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

Danko was a Springfield Township resident. After the incident, she was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem and pronounced dead.

The coroner's office did not say whether the incident was weather-related, but it happened as storms and strong winds swept through the area, uprooting trees and causing minor flooding on some roads.

The nearly 8-mile trail snakes through Hellertown and Upper and Lower Saucon Township. It was once a railroad called the North Pennsylvania Railroad.