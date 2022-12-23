Philadelphia prepares for icy sidewalks, taking precautions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With snow and ice in the forecast Friday, shoppers are flocking to local hardware stores to stock up on winter weather essentials.

Employees at Fairmount Hardware in Philadelphia are restocking the shelves as customers stock up on salt as temperatures outside plunge.

"We'll probably sell a lot more 50-pound bags. We also got some 25-pound buckets on the porch, so probably sell a lot of those tomorrow," Marcus Torres, floor associate at Fairmount Hardware, said.

Bob Tomko from Fairmount picked up a small bag of salt and immediately put it to good use at his townhouse.

"I just put some salt on the sidewalk to make sure if any snow comes and if anybody comes by, they won't trip and fall," Tomko said.

Other big sellers include shovels, ice scrapers and magnesium chloride.

Girard Ace Hardware in Northern Liberties is fully stocked with all the essentials.

"We like to have things right in the front for customers because it's high demand, so we want them to be able to come in and they see it immediately and they say yes," Michelle Connelly, manager of the Girard store, said.

Due to the freezing temperatures, space heaters are also in high demand. Though, the store reminds customers not to plug them into extension cords due to the fire risk.

"You never know what's going to hit you in this town," Andy Dennison, a Fairmount resident, said. "It can be rain one day, snow the next, ice, it just moves around so much."

With winter just beginning, here are tips for using salt:

Treat the ground before snowfall Shovel more and salt less Use kitty litter instead of salt when the temperature is less than 15 degrees Fahrenheit.