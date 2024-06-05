Faculty file 2 lawsuits against University of the Arts after abrupt closure announcement

University of the Arts faculty file lawsuit after Philadelphia school abruptly announces closure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two lawsuits have been filed against the University of the Arts, including one from a group of faculty members who are part of the labor union United Academics of Philadelphia.

The school abruptly announced on Friday that it would be closing June 7. University President Kerry Walk resigned this week.

University of the Arts faculty who are part of the United Academics of Philadelphia raised their voices Wednesday morning, joining students on Day 3 of protests.

Union members say ever since a town hall was canceled on Monday they don't know when they'll get answers to basic questions, such as whether they're getting any more paychecks.

Other faculty members want answers as well.

Nine employees filed a lawsuit Tuesday and are represented by Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP.

"We are here to give them a voice and to try to give them — at a minimum — what they should receive under the federal WARN Act, which is 60 days pay and benefits," Lechtzin said.

They're also asking for payment of attorneys' fees. Lechtzin hopes the lawsuit puts pressure on the university.

"We are now in court," he said. "The university has to respond."

Lechtzin said his clients were left in the dark.

"We're dealing with a situation where even the highest level employees — the deans of colleges with the university — literally have no more knowledge about what's going on and where things stand than the lowest level work-study student employees," he said.

The second lawsuit, filed Wednesday, names 12 plaintiffs, including United Academics of Philadelphia organizers.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the university, the board of trustees and the consulting firm the school hired and is waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education released a statement Wednesday afternoon indicating that the university told the commission it would be shutting down because of a cash flow issue.

The commission said in the statement it is requiring the university to prepare a plan for the equitable treatment of its students.