University of the Arts abruptly cancels afternoon town hall intended to address closure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday afternoon, students, staff and faculty from the University of the Arts said they're still left with no answers after the school canceled a town hall intended to provide answers following Friday's announcement of their sudden closure.

The email addressed to students and staff read, in part,

"University of the Arts regrets to inform you that we must cancel our virtual information session scheduled for 4 p.m. We know you are heartbroken and frustrated about our impending closure on Friday, June 7. As the situation continues to unfold rapidly, we cannot adequately answer your questions today."

United Academics of Philadelphia, the union representing faculty and staff, provided a statement addressing the cancellation of the town hall.

"We are profoundly disappointed by the continued lack of integrity and transparency from University of the Arts President Kerry Walk, Board Chair Judson Aaron, and the UArts Board of Trustees. Our union will begin impact bargaining with the University this Tuesday, June 4 to compel President Walk and senior university administrators to meet their contractual and moral obligations to all faculty and staff union members. We expect UArts management to share detailed accounts of the financial circumstances that led to the imminent closure of such a historic and valuable institution."

The cancellation of the town hall came on the heels of a large demonstration on South Broad Street Monday afternoon, where students and alumni gathered to process their emotions about their sudden loss. Jilian Sander, who was going to be a senior at UArts, said she doesn't have any plans for the coming fall.

"I just want to graduate with the people I've worked with for three years. We're trying to stay together but it's probably not possible," Sander said.

Sander, who majored in 3D animation with a minor in sculpture, said she showed up to the demonstration to find solidarity among fellow students.

"We're not here for hate," she said. "We're here to advocate for ourselves and tell everyone that we're worth saving and be together for possibly the last time."

Alex McFadden, who just graduated with a degree in screenwriting, said he didn't see it coming. He said he couldn't believe he was part of the last graduating class.

"I feel like I escaped from a burning building that I didn't even know was burning," he said.

CBS Philadelphia has contacted the University of the Arts for comment and is waiting to hear back.