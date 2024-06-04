University of the Arts President Kerry Walk resigns after school's sudden closure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- University of the Arts President Kerry Walk resigned four days after the school suddenly announced its closure, the university told CBS News Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, the university canceled a town hall intended to provide answers for students, parents, staff and faculty, regarding Friday's announcement, leaving students without an explanation or any action plan UArts had in place for students in the event of a closure.

The cancellation of the town hall came on the heels of a large colorful demonstration on South Broad Street Monday afternoon, where students and alumni gathered to process their emotions about their sudden loss.

On Tuesday, students were back on campus demonstrating on the steps of Hamilton Hall where they said they were left feeling empty.

"[I feel] numb right now," said Michael Pacio Ximil, a film major who was expecting to continue their studies next year. "I don't know what the future is going to look like, so it's like, 'What can I feel? Can I feel sadness?' Because I still want hope for the school."

Rayne Smith, a 2023 graduate of UArts, said they want University administrators to meet with them, in person.

"Our number one demand at the moment is that the university meets with us, that they agree to a town hall to answer our questions," Smith said. "It was disgraceful to cancel the virtual town hall. It was disgraceful for it to be virtual as someone whose entire freshman year of college was online.

The University of the Arts closure comes after the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) announced Friday it will withdraw the accreditation of the University of the Arts effective June 1. This decision came after UArts failed to properly notify MSCHE of its unplanned imminent closure.

University of the Arts is the second art school in Philadelphia to close this year, following the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA), which announced it would shut down at the end of the 2024-25 academic year.

MSCHE decided to strip the institute of its accreditation due to not complying with the commission's requests for written reports, teach-out plans and more.

Walk, who became the fifth president of UArts in August 2023, has yet to make a public statement about her decision to step down.