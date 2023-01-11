What is NOTAM, the system at the center of the FAA outage?

America's airspace shut down for several hours Wednesday morning following a glitch in a computer system used to send alerts to pilots.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, had failed and was not processing new information. The system, which dates to the middle of the last century, gives pilots real-time updates on flight conditions. According to the FAA's website, NOTAM communicates "information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means."

An airline source told CBS News the outage was a "major safety issue."

First created in 1947

According to FAA documents, air traffic operations started using NOTAMs in 1947. The notices were modeled after Notice to Mariners, which advised ship captains about hazards on the seas. At the time, the system was called "Notice to Airmen." It was renamed to the more inclusive "Notice to Air Missions" late last year.

NOTAMs used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but have now moved online with the advent of the internet.

NOTAMs include a range of information including time, airport, location and hazard descriptions. To include a wide range of information, the systems use specialized abbreviations that can be parsed by computers. Those abbreviations are set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which oversees global air travel. If there is no appropriate ICAO term, "plain language" is used in the NOTAM, according to FAA.

Information conveyed in NOTAMS can range from the mundane to the critical. Messages "may include items such as runway closures, general bird hazard warnings or low-altitude construction obstacles," Reuters reported. For long-haul international flights, NOTAMs can run up to 200 pages, according to the wire service.

NOTAM examples



A 2020 FAA document offers these examples of NOTAMs.

Notice: ...OBST TOWER LGT (ASR 1050171) 383430.80N0844921.70W (18.9NM ESE 8I1) 1229FT (289FT AGL) U/S ...

Translation: An obstruction tower 18.9 nautical miles east/southeast of 8I1 airport is not lighted in accordance with current regulations.

Notice: !MIV MM/NNNN EVY RWY 11/29 CLSD DLY 2200-0900 YY05142200-YY05170900

Translation: Military aircraft are operating within a three nautical mile radius of the Calhoun County Airport (Blountstown, Florida) from the surface to 14,000 feet, between 5 p.m. Eastern time and 1 p.m. Eastern time each day starting on Sunday, May 14 and ending on Wednesday, May 17.

Notice: AIRSPACE AEROBATIC ACFT WI AN AREA DEFINED AS 1NM RADIUS OF FSO SFC-3500FT DLY 1600-1700

Translation: Aerobatic activity is taking place within a one-mile radius of Franklin County State Airport in Highgate, Vermont.

Outage cause unknown



As of 8:50 a.m., the FAA said that its NOTAM systems had been restored and flight departures were "gradually" resuming. The agency has not yet identified a cause for the overnight failure.

"The agency continues to look into the cause of the initial problem," the FAA said in a statement.

—With reporting from CBS News' Kathryn Krupnik and Kris Van Cleave.