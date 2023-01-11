FAA orders temporary pause in U.S. flight departures due to computer outage

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to hold up all U.S. departures until at least 9 a.m. EST due to a computer outage at the agency.

Flights were already being delayed at multiple airports nationwide.

At about 7:20 a.m., the agency said on Twitter that it had "ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

At around 7:30 EST, there were more than 1,200 delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com. That's a hefty amount for this time of day.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the FAA said. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."

At about 7 a.m., the FAA said on Twitter that, "While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that he's been in touch with the FAA about the outage:

I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) January 11, 2023

The FAA is working to restore what's known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to word about urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.