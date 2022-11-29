Experts: Beware of scams during 10th annual Giving Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday is the 10th year of Giving Tuesday. It's a global movement that has inspired millions of people to donate to charities and celebrate generosity.

Last year a record $2.7 billion was donated in the United States alone. Creators of the movement insist it's not just about money, but also about taking small actions that'll brighten someone else's day.

There's also a warning for anyone looking to be a generous giver. Make sure you watch out for scams.

The Better Business Bureau says almost 40% of giving happens within the last few months of the year, which is a big opportunity for scammers.

Experts recommend using tools like Charity Navigator or thegive.org which offer free tools to evaluate thousands of charitable organizations.