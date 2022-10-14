Man wanted for burglarizing several New Jersey businesses

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Deptford Township Police Department says they need your help finding a man who they claim has burglarized several New Jersey businesses. Police say video obtained exclusively by CBS Philadelphia was taken by a surveillance camera at a jewelry store.

Police say it's one of about a half-dozen break-ins connected to one man.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, Deptford police say a man broke into Helzberg Diamonds, located across from the mall.

Police say the man used an object to smash through the building's glass, but once inside, the video shows the man struggling to break through the glass display cases.

"Usually smash and grab-style burglaries, a suspect can be in and out of the property within two or three minutes," Detective Corporal Bob Jones said.

But in this case, Jones says the man ultimately came up empty-handed.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for other break-ins throughout Camden and Gloucester Counties, including at a Deptford gas station, where owner Davinder Singh says the man broke in and stole cash and tobacco products...

"It was not good. I didn't expect that," Singh said. "We work very hard and when we come to know that somebody is doing it and breaking it and taking the stuff out so it's really not good."

Singh says his store has been broken into multiple times in the last six months and it's caused stress for him.

"Last time I talked to the cops," Singh said, "I tell them this thing happened again here, it's going to really make us out of business, something like that."

Investigators say the man is driving around in a U-Haul rental van.

Deptford police are asking anyone with information is asked to call their anonymous tipline, 856-845-2220.