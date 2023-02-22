Police searching for Nissan in connection with North Philly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a double shooting that happened near Temple University.

The shooting happened Tuesday shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Uber Street and West Montgomery Avenue, just blocks away from the vigil for fallen Temple police officer Chris Fitzgerald.

Two teens were shot, police said.

Police Capt. James Kearney at the press conference said a 17-year-old male had gunshot wounds to both legs and was in surgery. The teen is listed as critical but stable. A 13-year-old female who was walking home from school was grazed in the right arm after running when hearing gunshots.

Both teens were taken to Temple University Hospital by police.

After getting information from witnesses in the community, officials say a 2012 Gray Nissan Maxima was going east on Montgomery Avenue at stopped at the 1900 block of the street. After stopping, a male in the passenger seat got out of the car and approached the 17-year-old, who was with two other males, and fired shots.

Kearney says once the 17-year-old was shot, he went down, and the suspect got closer to the teen and fired more shots. They say the passenger got back in the car and went east on Montgomery Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male wearing all-black clothing with a black mask.

Police are looking for the 2012 Gray Nissan Maxima with temporary PA paper tags with the number 3901869. They also said the car has a missing hub cap on the driver's side back tire.

"Somebody is going to know whose car that is. It's pretty distinctive, doing this as long as I have, somebody knows who's that car is," Kearney said. "We ask again, we ask this Philadelphia community to stand up, tell us who was driving that car, who has that car and give us the information."

Officials say the 17-year-old and the 13-year-old were not walking together and were walking with other people.

While there is no motive for the shooting, officials believe the shooting was targeted.

"A 13-year-old was walking home from school, a 17-year-old right up the street from the officer's memorial, that community has been through enough," Kearney said. "We like to give them some justice, find these individuals, the driver and the shooter, and hold them accountable."

Officials did mention the community went out and helped out both teens and hopes people will come forward with information.

"Bullets don't stop, this is everyone's nightmare," Kearney said. "Every parent's nightmare."

You can call the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation department at 215-686-8477 all tips are confidential. There is also a form to anonymously submit a tip.