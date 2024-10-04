Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend – Phillies vs. Mets, Billie Eilish, Halloween festivities

Looking for a scare? Spooky season has officially commenced in the Philadelphia area and this weekend comes bearing thrills and chills.

This weekend guide, we're highlighting some thrilling shows starring Billie Eilish with Nat and Alex Wolff on the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, Simone Biles with fellow Olympians in the Gold Over America Tour and Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour comes to town just as the weekend comes to a close.

The thrills continue when the Phillies kick off Red October this Saturday evening as they go head-to-head against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park.

But there will also be bone-chilling haunts in the City of Brotherly Love with the Philadelphia Zoo's "Zoo Done It?" Mystery, Franklin Square's Spooky Mini Golf, and more. If you're looking for the ultimate scare at a haunted house this weekend, we got you covered there as well.

Read about all those events below as we break down what's coming up in the Philadelphia area this weekend.

Phillies vs. Mets in NLDS

There's nothing quite like playoff baseball in October — especially when it runs through South Philly. The temperature drops, the stakes rise and bedlam at the bank ensues. The Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Mets in the National League Division Series this weekend. With a heated rivalry and a passionate South Philly crowd, Citizens Bank Park will be the epicenter of intensity. Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS start at 4:08 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are dwindling down to standing room only, starting at $201 on some third-party sites. Cy Young award contender Zack Wheeler will take the mound for Game 1 to set the tone for a series with the makings of an all-time classic. The road to a World Series starts here. Let the drama of Red October begin!

Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour

Tastemaker Billie Eilish is heading to South Philly this weekend for her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour. Eilish's fans will come together Saturday night like "Birds of a Feather" to support the genre-defying musician. The Hit Me Hard And Soft tour will also feature opening acts by a musical duo and brothers, Nat and Alex Wolff.

Tickets are sold out on Eilish's website, but available on third-party sellers starting at $251. The showtime is at 7 p.m.

Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles

Tickets start at $50 for the Gold Over America Tour at the Wells Fargo Center, headlined by the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles. Doors open Friday at 6:30 p.m., with the event starting at 7:30 p.m. Biles, fresh off her gold medal performances at the Paris Olympics, will showcase her talents alongside fellow Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and other top U.S. gymnasts. This is a must-see event for young aspiring gymnasts and a chance for them to see the greatest of all time.

Philadelphia Zoo's "Zoo Done It" Mystery

America's first zoo is getting in the spooky spirit this October with its new adult-only after-hours scavenger hunt and mystery adventure. The Philadelphia Zoo's "Zoo Done It?" is a scavenger hunt for people ages 21 and over where guests will be tasked with uncovering historical secrets while exploring the hidden corners of the iconic Philadelphia landmark and all of its exhibits after hours.

The scavenger hunt winners will have a chance to go on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of The Solitude, a famous and believed-to-be haunted landmark, among many other incredible prizes. The hunt begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and runs until 9 p.m. Tickets start at $50 per person and include complimentary parking. The Spooktacular Ticket bundle starts at $75 and includes admission, parking, a complimentary beverage, popcorn and a Zoo key! While the event is currently sold out, the Philadelphia Zoo encourages guests to stay tuned for more mystery adventures.

Franklin Square Spooky Mini Golf

Who said mini golf can't be scary? All month long Franklin Square is offering Spooky Mini Golf for guests of all ages. This Halloween festivity is the perfect family-friendly event to get you and the kids in the spooky spirit!

Spooky Mini Golf is available until October 31, every day from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets to play cost $15 for adults and $12 for children. Franklin Square also has a new Boo-zy Bar open Thursday to Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m. for adults, plus a free fountain show for all guests.

Pumpkin Fest & Tri-State Sunflower Festival at Dalton Farms

As we delve deeper into pumpkin spice season, the temperatures are getting cooler, the air is getting crisper and best yet, the autumnal festivities have started.

There's no better place to enjoy a fall festivity than by visiting Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, New Jersey. The South Jersey staple is a month into its Tri-State Sunflower Festival and just kicked off its Pumpkin Fest where fall lovers can frolic among the blooming sunflower fields and pick the perfect pumpkin.

Festivalgoers can also pick their own zinnias and sunflowers while joining in on family fun attractions like the brand new corn maze, giant slide, trike track and low ropes course. The festival will provide plenty of fall photo ops so guests can capture that perfect selfie for Instagram or hard launch their relationship with an autumnal couples post.

Complete your fall bucket list in one fell swoop at Dalton Farms this season. Tickets can be purchased online.

Revolutionary Germantown Festival

The Revolutionary Germantown Festival returns Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Cliveden and the Historic Germantown sites will bring to life the stories of people who lived through the American Revolution and the Battle of Germantown nearly 250 years ago. Guests can party like it's 1777 with fun activities including basket-weaving, blacksmithing demonstrations, and an 18th-century upholstery seminar with Ann King. There will also be tours of Cliveden and Historic Germantown sites, as well as reenactments with British and Continental soldiers, costumed interpreters and first-person stories from soldiers and women of the era. The festival is free and open to all.

2024 Kimchi Festival in Philly



Celebrate Korean culture while highlighting kimchi this Saturday in Love Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the Korean Cultural Foundation. The theme of the 2024 Kimchi Festival in Philly is "Tasting Korean-Culture, Growing Future" and aims to bring people together to appreciate and celebrate Korean culture and delicious food while looking to the future. The Kimchi Festival will feature many facets of Korean culture like Korean food, traditional dance, music, folk games, K-pop, arts, crafts and more! Tickets are available online starting at $20.

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter will be working late this Tuesday in South Philly because she's a singer! The current princess of pop is bringing her Short n' Sweet Tour, and yes, that me-espresso, to the Wells Fargo Center featuring opening act Amaarae. Get your ticket now so you can stay in this popstar's "Good Graces." Tickets to see Carpenter at the Wells Fargo Center this Tuesday start at $415 from third-party sellers.