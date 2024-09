Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, NJ kicks off fall with Tri State Sunflower Festival It's looking like autumn over at Dalton Farms in Gloucester County, New Jersey. There are plenty of blooming sunflowers ready to be the background for your next Instagram post - or you can just enjoy the view. And there's a corn maze with thousands of corn stalks. Howard Monroe was out in the crisp morning air showing you everything Dalton Farms has to offer.