Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend – Sebastian Maniscalco, Vampire Weekend, Teddy Swims, Flyers, more

With impacts from Tropical Depression Helene trickling into the Philadelphia area this weekend, it's not too surprising to assume many of us will want to stay inside. Lucky for us, this weekend, the Philadelphia area will host A-list comedian, Sebastian Maniscalco, Vampire Weekend, Teddy Swims and several fun festivals like Philly Beer Fest and the Arts After Dark Festival in Eastampton.

So just because it looks to be a cloudy, potentially rainy weekend, it doesn't mean you still can't kick back and celebrate your hard work week.

Read about all those events and more as we break down what's going on around the Philadelphia region from Friday to Sunday.

Sebastian Maniscalco at Wells Fargo Center

King of comedy Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his expertise to South Philadelphia this Friday alongside fellow comics, Pat McGann and Pete Correale. Podcast fans will recognize Correale's voice from his podcast with Maniscalco, "The Pete and Sebastian Show." Comedy lovers have likely viewed one of Maniscalco's five standup specials, "Stay Hungry," "Is It Me?" "Aren't You Embarrassed?," "What's Wrong with People" and "Sebastian Live."

Maniscalco is known for his enthusiastic comedy bits that incorporate his Italian heritage, his family life and of course, plenty of charades. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to see this laugh-out-loud lineup start at $49.50.

Vampire Weekend at The Mann

Vampire Weekend is bringing their Only God Was Above Us tour to The Mann this Saturday. The American rock band will be joined by the pop band, Cults, and is sure to get you on your feet! Tickets to see Vampire Weekend in West Philly on Saturday start at $37.38.

Concertgoers can head into The Mann after 5:30 p.m. Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Teddy Swims at Ocean Casino Resort

Get ready to "Lose Control" this Saturday because Teddy Swims is coming to Atlantic City! Swims is bringing his musical talents and soulful voice to the Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort. Tickets to see this hot commodity are sold out on the Ocean Casino website, however, you can still find tickets online through Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $246. Showtime is at 8 p.m.

Bruins vs. Flyers Preseason Game

On Saturday, catch the Philadelphia Flyers' preseason matchup against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers began their preseason with a 2-0 win over the Islanders on Thursday night. Before that game, the Flyers held a tribute for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Although the Flyers haven't exactly been the Broad Street Bullies, it's still good family fun to watch our Philadelphia Flyers.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. game start at $21.

Philly Beer Fest

All ale Philly Beer Fest!

Beer drinkers can enjoy specially curated exhibitors featuring Pennsylvania's top breweries as they pour you up some of the best beers in the country! For any non-beer fans looking to take in the vibes, but skip the brew, there will also be seltzers, hard teas and other tasty options available, too.

The Philly Beer Fest will host two sessions: 12-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Those attending the first session with early access tickets can attend the festival starting at 12 p.m. While general admission ticket holders can enter at 1 p.m. The second session opens for early access ticketholders at 5 p.m., and then for general admission at 6 p.m.

Guests can snack on something savory from Pizza Freak and Taste of Philly as well. Tickets to the first or second session's early access period start at $49. General admission tickets start at $35.

97.5 The Fanatic's Fan Fest

The Eagles are flying high after upsetting the Saints, the Phillies just clinched the NL East and secured a first-round bye, the Sixers can't stay out of the headlines, and the Flyers' preseason just started. Life as a four-for-four Philly fan isn't easy, but times like these, call for a celebration.

Popular sports radio station 97.5 The Fanatic is hosting its annual Fan Fest, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. Set to be the biggest tailgate of the year for Philly sports fans, the event is free! On Saturday, from 1-5 p.m., fans can meet The Fanatic hosts and celebrity guests such as Sixers center Andre Drummond.

The event will feature a slew of activities, including soccer darts, a wiffle ball arena, a mechanical shark, escape rooms, live music, and more. Although the event is free, guests must have tickets to enter. Visit 97.5 The Fanatic's website for tickets or listen to the station for giveaways and special announcements. This event is 21 and older.

2024 Delaware River Festival at Penn's Landing, Wiggins Park

Celebrate all the wonders of the Delaware River this Saturday during a special free festival divided between two states. The 2024 Delaware River Festival kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at Penn's Landing and just over the bridge in Camden at Wiggins Park.

Guests can ride the RiverLink ferry, check out the Independence Seaport Museum, test out a pedal boat ride in the Penn's Landing Marina, get their face painted and play more fun games - all for free!

17th annual Midtown Village Fall Festival

The 17th annual Midtown Village Fall Festival is set for Saturday, offering a day full of unique experiences in Center City. Every year thousands attend to enjoy live entertainment on multiple stages, bounce between vendors selling crafts and creative cuisines showing off Philly's entrepreneurial scene.

The festival will engulf several streets including, 13th Street from Locust to Market streets, Sansom Street from Broad to 12th streets, Drury Street from Juniper to 13th streets, Chancellor Street from Juniper to 13th streets and Chestnut Street from Broad and 12th Streets. The festival is free to the public and runs from noon to 8 p.m.

Arts After Dark Festival in Eastampton

Looking for a unique weekend festival but don't want to deal with trying to find parking in Philly or city traffic? Say less.

You'll want to head on over to Historic Smithville Park this Saturday for an evening of eclectic fun featuring trolls, light shows and so much more. Yes, you read that right the Arts After Dark Festival at Historic Smithville Park is shining a spotlight on the Burlington County Troll Trek, a new public art exhibit inspired by a 20-foot-tall sustainably-made troll named Big Rusty.

The festival will also unveil two brand new trolls after enlisting artists from all over the region to create 18 more trolls from recycled materials to pay homage to Big Rusty. This festival will highlight Burlington County's mystical music, art, film, food and entertainment scene, while also paying tribute to one of the oldest forms of storytelling, crankie.

Learn more about this South Jersey community and support sustainable local arts this Saturday at the Arts After Dark Festival. The event is free and runs from 4-9 p.m.

ArtsQuest's Pizzafest

Nonprofit ArtsQuest will host its first-ever Pizzafest on Sunday at SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

From noon through 6 p.m., there will be numerous pizza vendors, dessert vendors, live music, pizza-related games and a VIP experience of Italian Cocktail Tasting that's ages 21+.

There are three tiers of tickets from early access, to general admission and the Pizzafest VIP Experience.

Tickets for early access are $20, tickets for general admission are $10, and tickets for the VIP are $79 for nonmembers and $74 for ArtsQuest members.

Linvilla Orchards Apple Festival

Every fall, the annual Apple Festival at Linvilla Orchards honors the fruit in a one-day-only festival.

This Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., festivalgoers can explore the orchards, apple picking, hayrides and more fun activities for the whole family.

You can even pick your own apples with the 25 options at Linvilla Orchards.

There are no general admission tickets but there are limited tickets for hayrides and other activities.