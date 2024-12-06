Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend – Big 5 Classic, PAX Unplugged, Kevin Hart, holiday events, concerts

Share the love of the arts for the holiday season with the Philadelphia Orchestra

The holiday season is well underway in the Philadelphia region, with annual holiday markets, tree lightings and walkable winter wonderlands. In this weekend guide, we highlight some special festivities for those looking to get in the spirit and many non-holiday-related events for those looking to have a weekend of normal fun.

We're talking the Big 5 Classic championship tournaments, PAX Unplugged, Kevin Hart's homecoming shows at The Met, Cyndi Lauper live at the Hard Rock and, of course, the Eagles, Flyers and Sixers.

Check out all that and more as we break down what's happening in our region from Friday to Sunday.

Big 5 Classic Championship

The biggest weekend in Philadelphia college basketball kicks off Friday, and you won't want to miss it. The men's Big 5 Classic championship tournament is taking over the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, and time will tell which team is the best in the City of Brotherly Love. Tip-off for the first game of the men's tournament — Drexel vs. Penn — in South Philly is at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $23. La Salle and St. Joe's will play for the title at 7 p.m.

The women's Big 5 Classic championship tournament tips off Friday afternoon at Villanova's Finneran Pavilion. Games start at 3:30 p.m., and the championship game tip-off begins at 8 p.m. Tickets to see the women's tournament start at $15.

Big Ten Football Championship: Oregon vs. Penn State

Support the Nittany Lions as they take on the Ducks this Saturday night in the Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. If you can't catch a last-minute flight to watch in person, Tradesmans in Center City is hosting a watch party starting at 8 p.m. You can watch the 14th annual title game on CBS Philadelphia.

PAX Unplugged at Pennsylvania Convention Center

A gamer's paradise is coming to the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend.

Tabletop gamers from the East Coast are in Philadelphia for a fun-filled weekend. PAX Unplugged is dedicated to board games like Settlers of Catan and trading card games like Magic: The Gathering or the Pokemon card game.

Fans will not only be able to meet their favorite creators and network with other fans but also be able to compete in their favorite games as well. The show runs from 10 a.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday and caps off the weekend Sunday, opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

Check out this year's lineup of theatre panels, performances, tournaments, gaming sessions, concerts and much more on the PAX Unplugged website.

The Nutcracker at the Academy of Music

The Philadelphia Ballet's magical production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker returns to the Academy of Music Friday and runs through Sunday, Dec. 29. This holiday classic brings dazzling choreography and one of the most recognizable scores to life at Broad Street's Academy of Music.

Perfect for families and anyone looking to embrace the holiday spirit. Experience the wonder of sugar plum fairies, sword-wielding mice and all that the company has to offer. Tickets are available online, but availability and price depend on the night you attend.

Rose Tree Festival of Lights

Are you looking to light up the night this holiday season? Then, you'll want to check out Rose Tree Park's Festival of Lights in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Bundle up and stroll while witnessing the magic of the Christmas season in this special winter wonderland. Admission is free, and visitors can bring their dogs if they're on leashes! The Festival of Lights is open every night until Jan. 4 from 5-10 p.m.

Decemberfest: Made in Mt. Airy

Decemberfest: Made in Mt. Airy returns for its second year on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Covenant Campus on Germantown Ave. This holiday market highlights items made by the many businesses of Mt. Airy. Guests can enjoy festive food, drinks and live music. Rumor has it that Santa Claus is previewing his Christmas Eve route and is scheduled to make a special appearance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oaks Christmas Market at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

The inaugural Oaks Christmas Market is inviting you to get into the holiday spirit this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, free of charge! That's right this first annual market is free to enter and will host nearly 300 crafters and vendors for guests to shop from and hopefully get those last-minute decorations they've been looking for, or the perfect gift for that special someone.

The Oaks Christmas Market will continue on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kevin Hart: "Acting My Age Tour" homecoming stop at The Met Philadelphia



Philly native Kevin Hart will return to his hometown this week for his homecoming stop for the "Acting My Age Tour" at The Met Philadelphia. His sold-out Philly show on Dec. 4 was supposed to be the last show of the tour, according to an announcement in April.

Hart has added four more dates for five shows from Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 8. The Dec. 5 and 6 shows are also sold out, according to his website. However, on Live Nation there are resell tickets for the remaining dates of Dec. 6, 7, and 8.

"Acting My Age is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment. This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter," said Hart about his tour in a news release.

Hart has already been around the area for the comedy tour. He was in Atlantic City at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this summer.

Cyndi Lauper: "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour" at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

While it may seem too cold to go to the beach, there is still fun on the boardwalk for Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Fun Farewell Tour" this Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

The Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena is inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The groundbreaking Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter and artist will also bring special guest Gayle for more star and girl power.

Tickets on Ticketmaster range from around $99 and up. Prices can change. The show starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.

Being an activist since day one, Lauper is always fighting for the underdog — especially women, people living with HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQIA+ community, according to a news release.

Lauper has over 50 million of global record sales.

Eagles vs. Panthers

The 3-9 Carolina Panthers are coming to the Linc on Sunday, Dec. 8, to try their best against our Philadelphia Eagles.

The Birds, winners of eight games straight, look to extend that streak Sunday at 1 p.m. The Eagles have been dominant this season, solidifying their place among the NFL's top contenders. They even have a chance at clinching a playoff berth.

Despite having only three wins, the Panthers have shown resilience in their last few outings. Carolina aims to play a spoiler against a red-hot Eagles team. Tickets start at $120.

Now, to address the Giant in the room — Saquon Barkley has a chance to break the team's single-season rushing record. The MVP candidate needs 109 yards to break LeSean McCoy's record of 1,607. Coincidentally, the Panther's defense against the run ranks last in the league, giving up an average of 166 rushing yards per game. Last week, they gave up a total of 236 yards in an overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All eyes will be on the star running back on Sunday as he rushes toward history in his first year as an Eagle.

And you won't want to miss the halftime show — frisbee dogs will perform some high-flying tricks

76ers vs. Magic

The 5-15 76ers take on the 16-8 Orlando Magic Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. After a less-than-satisfying season, the Sixers hope to clinch a win at home in South Philadelphia. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and tickets to see the Sixers start at $15.

Flyers vs. Utah Hockey Club

The Flyers are also playing at home in South Philadelphia this weekend. Cap off your weekend by supporting your favorite hockey team in Philadelphia as they take on the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday night. Puck-drop is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.