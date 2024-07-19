Things to do in Philly this weekend – Olivia Rodrigo, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson take center stage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This weekend is packed with star-studded events and activities for all ages across the Delaware Valley. A world tour makes a stop in South Philly. Comedians Kevin Hart and Pete Davidson take over two major casinos in Atlantic City. And Lucy the Elephant's 143rd birthday bash in Margate promises a day of fun activities, from mini golf to a 22-foot water slide.

With so many exciting events, this weekend promises to be unforgettable.

Olivia Rodrigo at Wells Fargo Center

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is embarking on a world tour with a stop in South Philly along the way. The "Drivers License" singer is taking her GUTS album to audiences across the globe including Thailand, Australia, and South Korea.

Known for her leading role in "High School Musical: The Musical – The Series," Rodrigo skyrocketed to fame with her debut album "Sour." The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are sold out, but are available on third-party sites starting at $800, with some going for over $1,200.

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kevin Hart is making his way to the Garden State this weekend as part of his 2024 "Acting My Age" tour this Sunday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

According to the event's website, the show is a phone-free experience, meaning phones are not allowed. Phones will be put in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the show. Guests will have access to their phones and can use them throughout the event at the designated Phone Use areas at the Hard Rock, but phones will be resecured in the Yondr pouches before going back into the event.

Security will escort guests out of the venue if they are seen using their phones or other devices during the show.

Tickets to see the Philly native down in Atlantic City start at $199. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Pete Davidson at Ocean Casino Resort

Comedian Pete Davidson is bringing his Prehab tour to Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Saturday at 8 p.m.

Tickets to see the comedian, actor and Saturday Night Live alum start at $39.50 on Ticketmaster.

Lisa Ann Walter at Helium Comedy Club

"Abbott Elementary" star, Lisa Ann Walter will be performing at Philadelphia's Helium Comedy Club all weekend long. Her first three shows on Friday and Saturday are sold out, but tickets for Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. are available starting at $34, with reserved seating at $46.

"The Parent Trap" star, who has also created and starred in several network sitcoms, brings her stand-up comedy to the stage, for a night of laughter.

Funny Girl at the Academy of Music:

The Broadway hit musical "FUNNY GIRL" has arrived at the Academy of Music on Broad Street in Philadelphia! "FUNNY GIRL" follows the rise of real-life comedian Fanny Brice. She goes from the Lower East Side to super-stardom while dealing with her stormy relationship with gambler Nick Arnstein.

"FUNNY GIRL" has showings Friday night, Saturday afternoon and night and Sunday afternoon and night. Tickets to Friday's 8 p.m. show start at $29.

This Broadway smash will be at the Academy of Music through July 28.

Night in Venice Ocean City

Is Ocean City, New Jersey, the new Margaritaville? You tell us.

Ocean City's annual Night in Venice boat parade is celebrating its 69th year with this year's theme, Summertime Vibes: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett. The boat parade starts near the Ocean City-Longport toll bridge and goes along the bayside to Tennessee Avenue, looping in and out of lagoons along the way.

This festive free parade screams summer and will be led by Grand Marshal ESPN reporter and host Marty Smith.

If you don't have a place on the bay to watch the Night in Venice parade and fireworks fun, no problem. Ocean City has several places in town for the public to be a part of the action listed on its event site.

Lucy the Elephant's 143rd Birthday Bash

A Margate megastar is celebrating a milestone birthday. Lucy the Elephant is about to be 143 years young, and I know what you're thinking, this elephant looks better than ever!

Join in on the family fun for a day full of skeeball, mini golf, a money machine, a 22-foot waterslide, snow cones and even more summer fun! You'll want to make sure you're there at 3 p.m. when it's time to cut Lucy's birthday cake because, after all, you only turn 143 years old once!

Lucy's birthday celebration is this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets to participate in the party's events will be similar to carnival tickets.

Peach & Sunflower Festival at Shady Brook Farm

Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, Pennsylvania, is hosting the Peach & Sunflower Festival Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can pick peaches, pose for photos in a field of sunflowers and enjoy live music in a picturesque setting.

If you miss it this weekend, have no fear -- the festival is also open July 27 and 28 and Aug. 3, 4, 10 and 11.

Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the gate; sunflowers and peaches are sold separately. Children under 2 get in for free.

Chinatown Summer Festival

The 2024 Chinatown Summer Festival is open Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Chinatown, along 10th and Race streets. The event features live performances throughout the day and dozens of food and craft vendors. Festivalgoers can also play mahjong, Jenga and ping pong, have their faces painted or play in a bounce house.

Shark Summer at Adventure Aquarium

The sharks are circling this summer at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey. From now through Aug. 18, you can witness the return of Shark Summer!

Experience the northeast's largest collection of sharks and jaw-some activities. You can brave the 81-foot suspended shark bridge or even touch an exotic shark.

Reservations are encouraged if you want to take a bite out of Shark Summer.