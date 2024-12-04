The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth this week. Here's how.
The Philadelphia Eagles are 10-2, riding an eight-game winning streak and are among the NFC's best. They signed an actual fullback (Khari Blasingame) to their practice squad after linebacker-turned-fullback Ben VanSumeren suffered a season-ending knee injury.
The Birds are flying high, but they've been here before — and crashed. Still, Philadelphia can clinch its playoff berth Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Here are the Eagles' playoff-clinching scenarios for this weekend.
How can the Eagles clinch a playoff berth in Week 14?
The Eagles have 10 scenarios to punch their ticket to the NFL playoffs this weekend. Here's a full breakdown.
- Win and Falcons loss or tie and Seahawks-Cardinals tie
- Win and Falcons loss or tie and Cardinals loss and Rams loss or tie
- Win and Falcons loss or tie and Cardinals loss and Lions win or tie
- Win and Buccaneers loss or tie and Seahawks-Cardinals tie
- Win and Buccaneers loss or tie and Cardinals loss and Rams loss or tie
- Win and Buccaneers loss or tie and Cardinals loss and Lions win or tie
- Tie and Falcons loss and Seahawks-Cardinals tie
- Tie and Falcons loss and Cardinals loss and Rams loss or tie
- Tie and Buccaneers loss and Seahawks-Cardinals tie
- Tie and Buccaneers loss and Cardinals loss and Rams loss or tie