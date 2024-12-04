The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth this week. Here's how.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 10-2, riding an eight-game winning streak and are among the NFC's best. They signed an actual fullback (Khari Blasingame) to their practice squad after linebacker-turned-fullback Ben VanSumeren suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Birds are flying high, but they've been here before — and crashed. Still, Philadelphia can clinch its playoff berth Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here are the Eagles' playoff-clinching scenarios for this weekend.

How can the Eagles clinch a playoff berth in Week 14?

The Eagles have 10 scenarios to punch their ticket to the NFL playoffs this weekend. Here's a full breakdown.

Win and Falcons loss or tie and Seahawks-Cardinals tie Win and Falcons loss or tie and Cardinals loss and Rams loss or tie Win and Falcons loss or tie and Cardinals loss and Lions win or tie Win and Buccaneers loss or tie and Seahawks-Cardinals tie Win and Buccaneers loss or tie and Cardinals loss and Rams loss or tie Win and Buccaneers loss or tie and Cardinals loss and Lions win or tie

Tie and Falcons loss and Seahawks-Cardinals tie Tie and Falcons loss and Cardinals loss and Rams loss or tie Tie and Buccaneers loss and Seahawks-Cardinals tie Tie and Buccaneers loss and Cardinals loss and Rams loss or tie