Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie to be honored with Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award at ESPYS

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie will be honored during ESPYS week in July with the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award for his work supporting the global autism community.

The honor is part of the 12th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards, which will take place on July 14 in New York City before the ESPYS.

The award "celebrates individuals that have taken risks and used an innovative approach to helping the disadvantaged through the power of sports." It was created in 2015 to honor the life and legacy of former ESPN broadcaster Stuart Scott, who died due to cancer earlier that year.

"I am truly humbled to be recognized as the recipient of this year's Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award," Lurie said in a statement on the Eagles' website. "This honor exemplifies the transformative power of sport and the life-changing impact it can have on people. Stuart was a trailblazer whose legacy was built on integrity, professionalism, and bravery. His authentic character and fearlessness in the face of adversity will live on forever through this distinguished award."

In May 2018, the Eagles hosted their inaugural Eagles Autism Challenge, which was a one-day bike ride and family-friendly 5K to raise money for autism research and care.

Then, in 2019, the Eagles Autism Foundation, which is headed by Lurie, was founded after the success of the first event.

Since, the Eagles Autism Foundation has raised more than $56 million because of initiatives like the annual Eagles Autism Challenge. It's funded more than 223 research projects and community grants worldwide. In May, the Eagles Autism Foundation had another record-breaking year, raising more than $16 million through 40,000 donations and 6,832 participants.

In 2025, Lurie donated $50 million to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Penn Medicine to establish the Lurie Autism Institute. According to Penn, the gift was the largest single donation to U.S. academic medical centers focused on autism research across the lifespan.

Over the last decade, Lurie's efforts have contributed more than $106 million to autism research and care.

Lurie's family has a long history of funding autism research. In 1977, Lurie's mother, Nancy, founded the Nancy Lurie Marks Family Foundation, which led to the Lurie Center for Autism at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Other winners of the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award include fellow NFL owners Robert Kraft and Stephen Ross and former Sixers great Dikembe Mutombo, among others.

"It is a privilege to now follow in the footsteps of past recipients who have leveraged their platforms to inspire change in their own unique ways," Lurie said in a statement. "Thank you to ESPN and the family of Stuart Scott for this extraordinary honor."