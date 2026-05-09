Thousands turn out for 2026 Eagles Autism Challenge, raise $16 million

Philadelphia Eagles players and staff, the mascot Swoop, and fans flocked to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday for the 9th annual Eagles Autism Challenge.

This year's event raised $16 million for autism research and care, and since it began the event has raised over $50 million.

Chants of "Go Birds" and "E-A-G-L-E-S" rang out around the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

The event included a 10-mile race around the stadiums, a 5K run and walk, a sensory walk and a virtual component.

"The autism community around the world, it's enormous, and unknown, and unspoken for," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. "And that's why we started this, to really boost the level of research and intensity around the world."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts bikes past mascot Snoop as the 10-mile bike ride portion of the Eagles Autism Challenge gets underway on May 9, 2026. CBS News Philadelphia

We caught up with Saquon Barkley as he was signing autographs. He was one of several players at the event taking part in the bike ride and greeting fans. We also saw Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Brandon Graham, and former center Jason Kelce.

"The thing that's most important is coming out here and supporting a great cause," Barkley said.

While getting a chance to see the players was huge, it's the cause that matters most.

"It's a great chance to see the players and just experience community, and raise for a good cause," participant Denise Vogelei said.