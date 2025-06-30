Jason Kelce's annual Eagles Autism Foundation fundraising event raises record-breaking $1 million and counting

Jason Kelce's fifth annual Team 62 fundraiser at the Ocean Drive last week in Sea Isle City raised a record-breaking $1 million and counting for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Since 2021, the event has raised more than $2.4 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

"We would like to thank everyone who graciously contributed to this year's record-breaking Team 62 at the Ocean Drive fundraiser," Jason and Kylie Kelce said in a statement. "The growth of this event over the past five years is a testament to the generosity of Eagles fans everywhere and their ongoing commitment to the global autism community. A special shoutout to all the current and former players and celebrity guests who showed up to make the event so special for our supporters. To collectively raise more than one million dollars in under a week for such an important cause is truly inspiring and serves as yet another reminder that Eagles fans are the greatest in the world."

Last week's fundraiser was held on Wednesday and featured Jason Kelce and his former Eagles teammates as celebrity bartenders, including Brandon Graham, Landon Dickerson and Cooper DeJean.

Along with the Team 62 event at the Ocean Drive, funds were raised for the Eagles Autism Foundation through the third annual New Heights Beer Bowl at the Sea Isle Yacht Club, a family-friendly event at Excursion Park, a yoga class on the beach and an online auction to Jason Kelce's Team 62 fundraising page.

Jason Kelce said during the event last week that he is interested in doing the event as long as people are willing to attend the annual summer party in Sea Isle City.

"A lot of credit goes to Jason and Kylie Kelce – two respected members of our organization who serve as proud ambassadors for the autism community," Ryan Hammond, the executive director of Eagles Autism Foundation, said. "Their vision, creativity, and support enable us to further our mission and reach even more individuals and families affected by autism. We are grateful to the Ocean Drive, the Sea Isle City Yacht Club, the entire Sea Isle community, and the many donors, sponsors, volunteers, and patrons who helped make this the greatest Team 62 fundraiser yet."