Philadelphia Eagles legend Eric Allen officially enters Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eric Allen was officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday afternoon, alongside Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe and Antonio Gates.

Allen unveiled his Hall of Fame bust with the help of his son, Austin Allen, during the ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

During his speech, Allen said it was an honor to wear those Kelly green uniforms and represent the City of Brotherly Love. He praised his defensive unit, the Gang Green, and gave shoutouts to several of his former teammates, including Seth Joyner and the late Reggie White.

He also went on to praise Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and the team the organization put together during the 2024 season, which resulted in a Super Bowl championship, finishing with a spirited "Fly Eagles Fly."

Eric Allen, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025, gestures to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket at the gold jacket dinner Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, Canton, Ohio. (Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki / AP

The Eagles great spent 14 seasons in the NFL, made six Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro in just his second season in the pros. He was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft and played with the team for seven seasons. He later played for the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders.

Allen led his teams in interceptions seven times during his stints with the Eagles and Raiders, according to the NFL.

According to the Eagles, Allen came in as a rookie from Arizona State in 1988 and started from Day 1 — something no other rookie cornerback had done for the team until Quinyon Mitchell arrived in 2024.

Eric Allen ended his career with a total of 54 interceptions, which is tied for 21st in NFL history, eight defensive touchdowns, seven fumble recoveries and three sacks. His 34 interceptions with the Eagles are tied for the most in franchise history. Allen also holds the Eagles' franchise record for the most pick-sixes with five.

Allen's career was also bookended with a couple of iconic NFL games, including the 1988 NFC divisional playoff game between the Eagles and Bears, also known as The Fog Bowl. As well as the Tuck Rule Game, a controversial 2001 playoff matchup between the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

Oakland Raiders Eric Allen (21) reacts after the reversal of an onfield call which would have given the Raiders possession during the final two minutes of their AFC Division Playoff game against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass. Saturday night, Jan. 19, 2002. The Patriots went on to win, 16-13, in overtime. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) ELISE AMENDOLA

Allen was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2011.

After 19 years of eligibility, Allen was named a Hall of Fame finalist for the first time in 2024, though he wasn't selected that year. He was a semifinalist five times before being elected to the Hall of Fame days before the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.