Delaware County family says goodbye to "Momma Wiggles" with end-of-life photo shoot

A Delaware County woman was determined to capture the fading memories of her dying furry best friend, Momma Wiggles. It's known as end-of-life pet photography, and over the last decade, the demand for the service has grown exponentially.

It's Monday morning in Springfield. This wasn't a day Shelby Crowding was looking forward to. There was a flood of memories of better times for Crowding and her loyal companion, Momma Wiggles.

"She taught me patience," Crowding said. "She taught me forgiveness. She taught me how to love."

Momma Wiggles is 12 and deaf.

"Momma came from a very bad past," Crowding said. "She was abandoned."

The vet on Friday had bad news for Crowding and her husband, Rob. There wasn't much that could be done except make Momma Wiggles comfortable.

"Spoil her, give her whatever she wants to eat," Crowding said. "Just spend the last moments with her because of her diagnosis."

Photographer Matt Gruber visited to capture Momma Wiggles' final days.

"It's a beautiful thing you can do, being a photographer," Gruber said.

Crowding posted in community forums. She wanted photos of her beloved pet before saying goodbye.

"Tons of people responded," she said. "I had no idea that was a thing."

End-of-life pet photography has increased in popularity, according to numerous veterinarians and organizations.

Lauren Smith-Kennedy, founder of The Tilly Project, is an end-of-life pet photographer. She said her interest grew out of a 2011 experience when she was a senior in high school.

She said that four years ago, she shared her first session on social media.

"It went viral, and I had folks across the world reaching out," she said. "That's why I created The Tilly Project, because I couldn't keep up with the demand. We now have over 1,400 photographers across the world who are a part of our directory. I think the power of social media has really helped to spread this as a resource."

Gruber acknowledged he's only provided this service once or twice before.

"I just figured, we've all lost pets and had to go through that process," Gruber said, "and if I could just be here, help them out and take photos to have lasting memories, why not?"

There were cheeseburgers, a favorite pink pearl collar and reminiscing. Momma loved her other furry family members, the Eagles and Phillies, Crowding said. She also explained Momma offered a strong lesson in perception.

"She was often looked at as a pit bull even though she is an American Bulldog," she said. "I feel the one thing she did in this world — she showed people that just because I look like a stereotype, I'm not: not to judge a book by its cover."

Cradled and comforted by warmth and love, now with photographic memories to last.

"She really did have a purpose in my life," Crowding said. "I love her so much. I'm really going to miss her. She is that once-in-a-lifetime dog. I know her memory will live on."