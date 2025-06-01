Emergency siren tests happening at two Pennsylvania power stations this week

Pennsylvania officials are warning Chester County residents not to panic if they hear alarms coming from two major power stations this week.

The Limerick Generating Station in Pottstown and the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in Delta will both conduct tests of their emergency alert siren systems this upcoming week.

According to their website, Limerick Clean Energy Center's two nuclear reactors can produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1.7 million homes. Limerick sits on a 600-acre site and draws its cooling water from the Schuylkill River.

The Peach Bottom facility also has two nuclear reactors that can generate 2,770 megawatts and can produce enough energy to power the equivalent of nearly 2 million homes.

You can expect to hear the emergency siren coming from the Limerick Generating Station at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 2. Then, on Wednesday, June 4 the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will conduct their emergency alert siren testing at 1 p.m.

Both test alerts should last for about three minutes, officials say.