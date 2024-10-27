Woman's body found wrapped in blanket and towel in Northeast Philadelphia garage, police say

A woman's body was found wrapped in a blanket and towel in a garage in the city's Crescentville neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

Police initially responded to the 5900 block of Elsinore Street in Crescentville on Saturday because of a missing person report; police said they later returned to a house in the area where they found 53-year-old Ivelisse Lugo wrapped in a blanket and towel in the home's garage with a stab wound to the back.

Police said Lugo was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is overseeing the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.